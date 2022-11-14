Law, management professionals elected sarpanch in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 13

Instead of joining jobs in the fields of management, law, architecture or other professions, 40 graduates/postgraduates of the district have decided to become sarpanch so that they can bring about overall development in their respective village.

Master’s in Law I have spent my childhood in a hostel acquiring education. I came to the village after 25 years during the Covid pandemic, but now, I will try my level best to do justice to the post Sheetal, Sarpanch, Jajal village An architect I never thought of contesting the post of sarpanch, but scores of people and family members insisted that I do so. Now,I am here to work for the overall development of the village. — Rekha Devi, Sarpanch, Wazirpura village Science graduate My village has scores of problems. There is no mechanism to give messages to villagers. Civic amenities are missing and roads are in poor shape. That’s why I have taken to village politics. — Jyoti, Sarpanch, Bali Brahmanan village

Sheetal of Jajal village has Master’s degrees in law and English and is pursuing PhD. She was preparing to get into judiciary. Village politics was never on her mind, but by chance she chose to contest the election for the post of sarpanch and won the seat. Her aim is to deliver her best and serve the common people of her village and bring about overall development there.

Similarly, the newly elected sarpanch of Thana Kalan village in Kharkhoda block, Ashish Dahiya, and unanimously elected sarpanch of Sanpera village in Murthal block Pramod Dhaka have Master’s degree in business management, while Rekha Devi of Wazirpura village has a Bachelor’s degree in architecture and Jyoti of Bali Brahmnan village is a science graduate.

As many as 40 graduates or postgraduates were elected as sarpanch of their villages on Saturday in the district. As many as 74 newly elected sarpanches have passed Class XII, 166 Class X and 38 Class VIII.

“I have been elected sarpanch by default as it was not my field. I belong to the field of judiciary, which is totally different from politics,” said Sheetal, the newly elected sarpanch of Jajal village.

“I have spent my childhood in a hostel for acquiring education. I came to the village after 25 years during the Covid pandemic, but now, I will try my level best to do justice to the post and fulfil my responsibilities,” Sheetal said.

“I had never thought of contesting the post of sarpanch, but scores of people and my family members insisted that I do so. Now, I will work for the overall development of the village,” said Rekha. Rekha has been elected in a close contest with a margin of six votes only.

Pramod Dhaka, unanimously elected as the sarpanch of Sanpera village in Murthal block, has Master’s degree in commerce and in business administration. He said he never thought of becoming the sarpanch of the village, but the majority of the people elected him unanimously and the person who had filed nomination against him also withdrew his nomination in his support.

#sonepat