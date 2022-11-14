 Law, management professionals elected sarpanch in Sonepat : The Tribune India

Panchayat polls

Law, management professionals elected sarpanch in Sonepat

Law, management professionals elected sarpanch in Sonepat

Voters stand in a queue at a polling booth in a Sonepat village. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 13

Instead of joining jobs in the fields of management, law, architecture or other professions, 40 graduates/postgraduates of the district have decided to become sarpanch so that they can bring about overall development in their respective village.

Master’s in Law

I have spent my childhood in a hostel acquiring education. I came to the village after 25 years during the Covid pandemic, but now, I will try my level best to do justice to the post Sheetal, Sarpanch, Jajal village

An architect

I never thought of contesting the post of sarpanch, but scores of people and family members insisted that I do so. Now,I am here to work for the overall development of the village. — Rekha Devi, Sarpanch, Wazirpura village

Science graduate

My village has scores of problems. There is no mechanism to give messages to villagers. Civic amenities are missing and roads are in poor shape. That’s why I have taken to village politics. — Jyoti, Sarpanch, Bali Brahmanan village

Sheetal of Jajal village has Master’s degrees in law and English and is pursuing PhD. She was preparing to get into judiciary. Village politics was never on her mind, but by chance she chose to contest the election for the post of sarpanch and won the seat. Her aim is to deliver her best and serve the common people of her village and bring about overall development there.

Similarly, the newly elected sarpanch of Thana Kalan village in Kharkhoda block, Ashish Dahiya, and unanimously elected sarpanch of Sanpera village in Murthal block Pramod Dhaka have Master’s degree in business management, while Rekha Devi of Wazirpura village has a Bachelor’s degree in architecture and Jyoti of Bali Brahmnan village is a science graduate.

As many as 40 graduates or postgraduates were elected as sarpanch of their villages on Saturday in the district. As many as 74 newly elected sarpanches have passed Class XII, 166 Class X and 38 Class VIII.

“I have been elected sarpanch by default as it was not my field. I belong to the field of judiciary, which is totally different from politics,” said Sheetal, the newly elected sarpanch of Jajal village.

“I have spent my childhood in a hostel for acquiring education. I came to the village after 25 years during the Covid pandemic, but now, I will try my level best to do justice to the post and fulfil my responsibilities,” Sheetal said.

“I had never thought of contesting the post of sarpanch, but scores of people and my family members insisted that I do so. Now, I will work for the overall development of the village,” said Rekha. Rekha has been elected in a close contest with a margin of six votes only.

Pramod Dhaka, unanimously elected as the sarpanch of Sanpera village in Murthal block, has Master’s degree in commerce and in business administration. He said he never thought of becoming the sarpanch of the village, but the majority of the people elected him unanimously and the person who had filed nomination against him also withdrew his nomination in his support.

#sonepat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

3
Sports

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

4
Brand Connect

As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors

5
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

6
Nation

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

7
Trending

Hyderabad law student 'beaten' up by hostel mates over 'religious remarks', 5 arrested after video goes viral

8
Brand Connect

Which Cryptocurrencies are safe? Only Bitcoin and Ethereum?

9
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

10
Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

At G-20 summit, PM Modi to have extensive discussions with other leaders on reviving global growth, food, energy security, health

India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Vector-borne diseases grip tricity; P’kula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Residents lay siege to house of Chandigarh Mayor over water bills

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Delhi to take call on lifting of ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers today

Denied MCD ticket, former AAP councillor climbs atop tower

Strong winds sweep NCR, but air quality still 'very poor'

Murder accused on the run since 2018 arrested

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Potholed Tajpur Road poses threat to commuters

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala