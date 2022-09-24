Law schools partner for global opportunities

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 23

Dean Anthony Varona, Seattle University School of Law, and Vice-Chancellor Professor C Raj Kumar, OP Jindal Global University (JGU), signed two key agreements on creating new opportunities for law students in India and the USA to pursue global education.

Students of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) would be able to pursue an LLM degree at Seattle University School of Law after graduating at JGLS with focus on American legal studies or technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

