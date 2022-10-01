Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 4 foreign-made pistols, cartridges in Haryana's Karnal

Karnal (Haryana), October 1

The Special Task Force (STF) unit of Ambala on Saturday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with four foreign-made pistols and 10 live cartridges from the Meerut Road near Sugar Mill here.

Sumit Kumar, SP STF, Ambala unit, said accused Mukesh Jamba had received arms consignment believed to have been dropped by drones from Pakistan.

Jamba wanted to kill gangster Neeraj Punia's brother Brijpal and Praladh Khatwa of Abhor, said the SP, adding that he was receiving funds from one Virender Sambhi from abroad.

As many as nine cases pertaining to extortion, attempt to murder, loot and snatching were registered against him, SP Kumar said. Jamba had been absconding in a case registered against him in Punjab, he added.

Jamba was arrested after a brief encounter and a case under Section 307 has been registered at the Sadar police station against him, the SP said.