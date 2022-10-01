Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 4 foreign-made pistols, cartridges in Haryana's Karnal

Karnal (Haryana), October 1
The Special Task Force (STF) unit of Ambala on Saturday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with four foreign-made pistols and 10 live cartridges from the Meerut Road near Sugar Mill here.
Sumit Kumar, SP STF, Ambala unit, said accused Mukesh Jamba had received arms consignment believed to have been dropped by drones from Pakistan.
Jamba wanted to kill gangster Neeraj Punia's brother Brijpal and Praladh Khatwa of Abhor, said the SP, adding that he was receiving funds from one Virender Sambhi from abroad.
As many as nine cases pertaining to extortion, attempt to murder, loot and snatching were registered against him, SP Kumar said. Jamba had been absconding in a case registered against him in Punjab, he added.
Jamba was arrested after a brief encounter and a case under Section 307 has been registered at the Sadar police station against him, the SP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...