Laws should reflect essence of Indian values, says Shah

Kurukshetra, December 22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the BJP believed in taking the rich culture of the country forward and also that laws and policies should have the essence of India.

Get strength from Bhagavadgita I have seen many ups and downs in my life due to my nature, but I was never depressed or experienced grief because my mother taught me the Gita in childhood. Srimad Bhagavadgita has solutions for individual, societal, national, and global challenges. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Sant Sammelan organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) at Purushottam Pura Bagh of Brahma Sarovar, Shah said, “The Gita has the solution to every problem. Lord Krishna delivered the teachings of Gita to motivate Arjuna for the war and remove his doubts, but the war was to establish 'dharma' on earth, and for the welfare of society.”

“The BJP believes that the great culture of this country should be taken forward, and policies should be formed after taking inspiration from the culture of the nation. The law and the policies of the country should have the essence of India’s land, and for that, the BJP had set several targets. The BJP used to mention these targets (abrogation of Article 370, and construction of Ram temple) in the manifesto,” he said.

Shah said initiatives like the IGM played a pivotal role in spreading the teachings and knowledge of the Gita to the masses and contributing to the re-establishment of its profound principles worldwide. “I have seen many ups and downs in my life due to my nature, but I was never depressed or experienced grief because my mother taught me Gita in childhood. Srimad Bhagavadgita has solutions for individual, societal, national, and global challenges,” he stated.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The sermon of Gita is for all. In 2014, PM Modi expressed a desire to elevate the level of celebration of Gita Jayanti, and since 2016, it is being celebrated as International Gita Mahotsav.”

