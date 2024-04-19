Lawyers’ body seeks separate capital, high court for state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Haryana Banao Abhiyaan’, an organisation comprising lawyers and retired civil servants, held a press conference and demanded a separate capital for the state.

Randhir Singh Badhran, former president of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Bar Council, said it has been 57 years since Haryana was separated from Punjab, but the region has not received the status of a fully autonomous state yet as it did not get its separate capital and High Court.

Chandigarh, the capital of undivided Punjab, was declared a Union Territory and made the joint capital of both Punjab and Haryana.

Badhran said other sections of society would also be included to highlight the important issues of Haryana. He added that even though they are demanding a separate capital and High Court, Haryana’s right to Chandigarh would not be given up.

Justice Nawab Singh (retd), former Haryana Chief Secretary SC Choudhary, and Chief Minister’s former OSD MS Chopra, were among those present at the press conference.

