Leachate under control: Gurugram civic body ahead of NGT hearing

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, May 10

Ahead of the next hearing before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the matter, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has claimed that it has got treatment of leachate at the Bandhwari landfill under control.

‘Won’t affect STP’s functioning’ The Centre of Excellence on Water Reuse in Tata Energy & Resources Institute recently found in its study that the practice of treating leachate in the STPs may render these STPs non-functional for the municipal wastewater treatment, for which they were designed.

But, the MC, in its report submitted before the NGT, has claimed that the leachate treatment would not affect the functioning of the Behrampur STP as its quantity was only 0.4% of the STP’s total capacity.

“Moreover, the flow of leachate from the waste is considerable only during the monsoon. Under the normal conditions of weather, there are no chances of seepage in the nearby areas,” claim MC officials.

In April this year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the MC to take necessary steps to prevent the seepage of leachate from the Bandhwari site into the Aravallis.

The tribunal has also sought an updated report on the management of leachate at least three days before May 17, which is the next date of hearing in a petition filed by local environmentalists regarding adverse impact of landfill on the Aravallis and the health of nearby residents.

One of the leachate treatment plants set up by M/s Ecogreen Energy Private Limited at the Bandhwari landfill is not working.

However, another treatment plant that is being run by another agency that the MC had hired for waste management is working.

The MC had recently issued a notice to terminate the agreement with Ecogreen for waste management after the firm’s operations were found unsatisfactory. Subsequently, the company had reportedly closed operations at its treatment plant too.

A senior consultant of the MC said as the Ecogreen plant was not working, the liquid portion of leachate was transported to the sewage treatment plant (STP) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at Behrampur through tankers and the civic body was incurring the costs of labour and transportation.

In its latest report submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the MC has stated that a total of 500 KLD of leachate had been disposed of in this STP. This quantity of leachate was just 0.4 per cent of the total capacity of the STP and thus had no adverse effect on the functioning of the STP, it claimed.

The Centre of Excellence on Water Reuse in Tata Energy and Resources Institute recently found in its study that the practice of treating leachate in the STPs may render these STPs non-functional for the municipal wastewater treatment, for which they were designed.

But, the civic body, in its report submitted before the NGT, has claimed that the leachate treatment had no effect on the functioning of the STP because the quantity of leachate was miniscule — 0.4 per cent of the STP’s total capacity.

“Moreover, the flow of leachate from the waste is considerable only during the monsoon. Under the normal conditions of weather, there are no chances of seepage in the nearby areas,” claim MC officials.

For the rainy season, the MC has constructed a drain around the landfill to collect the seepage and then treat it scientifically. As such, the treatment of leachate is under control without any chances of its adverse impact on the environment, the Municipal Corporation has claimed.

MC Additional Commissioner Balpreet Singh recently inspected the waste management plant. He asked the private companies operating on the site to ensure that no leachate overflowed from the landfill. He warned them that strict action would be taken against them in case of a lapse in the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Gurugram #National Green Tribunal NGT