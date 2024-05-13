 Leaders of BJP, JJP face volley of questions during campaigning : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Leaders of BJP, JJP face volley of questions during campaigning

Leaders of BJP, JJP face volley of questions during campaigning

Answers sought over farmers’ demands, Agniveer scheme, poor condition of roads

Leaders of BJP, JJP face volley of questions during campaigning

A retired Army man asks BJP nominee for Hisar Lok Sabha constituency Ranjit Singh questions during an election meeting at Sisay village in Hisar district. Tribune photo: Ashok Kundu



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 12

In an unprecedented development during the ongoing campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in the state, villagers and farmers are asking political leaders, especially from the BJP and JJP, a volley of questions on issues such as farmers’ demands, smuggling of narcotics, water shortage, Agniveer scheme and regularisation of village houses.

The trend that started with a protest against JJP leader and former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala at Gamra and Nara villages in Hisar district on April 5 has gained significant momentum. Villagers are coming forward to pose tough questions to the political leaders in Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind and Fatehabad districts in particular.

A Sisay village resident, who claimed to be a retired Subedar Major of the Army, posed a question on the Agniveer scheme to BJP candidate Ranjit Singh during a public meeting today, questioning efficiency of the scheme. In his reply, Singh said he was a minister in the state and not at the Centre.

Dushyant Chautala too faced tough questionings on issues being faced by farmers in another village. When he tried to retort that some persons on the pretext of farmers have assaulted women workers of the JJP accompanied by his mother Naina Chatutala, the farmers asked him why he was silent when a young farmer Subhkaran Singh was shot at the Data Singh Wala border during the agitation.

“Had I shot the bullet,” Dushyant said. Another farmer retorted, “But, you kept silent and did not issue directions to register an FIR.”

In another public meeting in Chuli village here, farm activist Satish Beniwal asked Dushyant that why roads of Adampur assembly segment remained unkempt, and added that when they asked BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi about the roads, he told them that Dushyant hindered the process. Dushyant said tenders had been issued for construction of roads in 2024-25.

The former deputy CM tried to strike an emotional chord stating that he was a “bhanja” of Adampur segment and you (farmers) were humiliating him like this.

JJP supremo Ajay Chautala was also questioned in Bhiwani village on his stand during the farmers’ agitation. Protesters also recalled that Ajay had called the agitation a “bimari” (disease). When he was asked questions in Hisar on the drug menace, Ajay said it was not a matter related to the government.

JJP candidate Naina Chautala’s convoy was reportedly attacked in Roj Khera village in Uchana Kalan in Jind district. Naina too had faced protests by the villagers. BJP candidates Ranjit Singh from Hisar, Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa and Dharambir from Bhiwani Mahendragarh too had faced protests by villagers. BJP leader Bishnoi was also confronted by his supporters on pending demands such as electricity supply, tubewell connections and ownership of residential houses in five villages adjoining Hisar town.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agniveers #BJP #Hisar #Indian Army #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

2
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

6
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

7
India

Label claims on packaged food could be misleading: Indian Council of Medical Research

8
Delhi

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

9
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

10
India

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...

Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14

Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14

Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

BJP had plans to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab: Party supremo

Vote for Kejri to save him from jail, says Mann

Tejasvi Surya rallies for BJP’s Khandewal in Chandni Chowk

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala