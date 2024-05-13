Leaders of BJP, JJP face volley of questions during campaigning

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 12

In an unprecedented development during the ongoing campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in the state, villagers and farmers are asking political leaders, especially from the BJP and JJP, a volley of questions on issues such as farmers’ demands, smuggling of narcotics, water shortage, Agniveer scheme and regularisation of village houses.

The trend that started with a protest against JJP leader and former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala at Gamra and Nara villages in Hisar district on April 5 has gained significant momentum. Villagers are coming forward to pose tough questions to the political leaders in Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind and Fatehabad districts in particular.

A Sisay village resident, who claimed to be a retired Subedar Major of the Army, posed a question on the Agniveer scheme to BJP candidate Ranjit Singh during a public meeting today, questioning efficiency of the scheme. In his reply, Singh said he was a minister in the state and not at the Centre.

Dushyant Chautala too faced tough questionings on issues being faced by farmers in another village. When he tried to retort that some persons on the pretext of farmers have assaulted women workers of the JJP accompanied by his mother Naina Chatutala, the farmers asked him why he was silent when a young farmer Subhkaran Singh was shot at the Data Singh Wala border during the agitation.

“Had I shot the bullet,” Dushyant said. Another farmer retorted, “But, you kept silent and did not issue directions to register an FIR.”

In another public meeting in Chuli village here, farm activist Satish Beniwal asked Dushyant that why roads of Adampur assembly segment remained unkempt, and added that when they asked BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi about the roads, he told them that Dushyant hindered the process. Dushyant said tenders had been issued for construction of roads in 2024-25.

The former deputy CM tried to strike an emotional chord stating that he was a “bhanja” of Adampur segment and you (farmers) were humiliating him like this.

JJP supremo Ajay Chautala was also questioned in Bhiwani village on his stand during the farmers’ agitation. Protesters also recalled that Ajay had called the agitation a “bimari” (disease). When he was asked questions in Hisar on the drug menace, Ajay said it was not a matter related to the government.

JJP candidate Naina Chautala’s convoy was reportedly attacked in Roj Khera village in Uchana Kalan in Jind district. Naina too had faced protests by the villagers. BJP candidates Ranjit Singh from Hisar, Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa and Dharambir from Bhiwani Mahendragarh too had faced protests by villagers. BJP leader Bishnoi was also confronted by his supporters on pending demands such as electricity supply, tubewell connections and ownership of residential houses in five villages adjoining Hisar town.

