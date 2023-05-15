 Leaf from History: A throwback to emperor Ashoka’s era in Yamunanagar district : The Tribune India

Leaf from History: A throwback to emperor Ashoka’s era in Yamunanagar district

Life-size stupa, cart and pulleys to come up at Edict Park in Topra Kalan village

Leaf from History: A throwback to emperor Ashoka’s era in Yamunanagar district

Dharma at the Edict Park.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 14

After setting up the Dharma Chakra (popularly known as Ashoka Chakra) and Ashtamangala Chhatravali, the Ashoka Park Development Trust has decided to establish a stupa, a cart and pulleys at the Ashoka Edict Park in Topra Kalan village of the district.

Ashtamangala Chhatravali at the Edict Park.

The development trust set up the Edict Park with a view to reviving the lost Buddhist legacy and highlighting emperor Ashoka’s era in Haryana. India’s tallest Dharma Chakra, with a diameter of 30 ft, was installed at the park in 2019, as was the country’s tallest Ashtamangala Chhatravali. The height of the “chhatravali” is 61 ft and it is a three-disc structure, with a diameter of 14 ft, 10 ft and 5 ft. “Chhatravali” is a combination of eight auspicious signs. Each part represents a symbol. The eight symbols of Buddhism are the endless knot, lotus flag, wheel, vase, two fish, parasol and conch shell.

As per information, Ashoka had established a pillar at Topra Kalan village with his last edict of life on it about 2,300 years ago. But, Firoz Shah Tughlaq dismantled the pillar and transported it to the Old Fort at Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi in the 14th century AD (about 500 years ago).

Sidhartha Gauri, founder of the trust, said a life-size cart and pulleys, used in the 14th century to transport the Ashoka pillar from Topra Kalan village to the Old Fort, would be set up in the park. “Several wooden pulleys — 50 ft in height — were used to erect this 40-ft monolithic pillar safely to the ground. A special wooden cart was used to transport the pillar to the bank of the Yamuna, from where it was taken to Delhi on a boat,” he said.

The pulleys and wooden cart, which would come up at the Edict Park, would be the biggest in India. “A red burnt-brick stupa of 91 ft will also be constructed,” Gauri said, adding that technical inputs had been given by Anil Kumar Gadh of Kamal Encon Industries Limited, Yamunanagar, in making these huge monuments.

Revival of Buddhist legacy

  • The Ashoka Edict Park was set up at Topra Kalan village to revive the Buddhist legacy and present emperor Ashoka’s era in Haryana
  • A Dharma Chakra and Ashtamangala Chhatravali have been set up in the park
  • Firoz Shah Tughlaq had taken a pillar, established by Ashoka at Topra Kalan village, to the Old Fort at Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi during the 14th century AD

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Watch: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at their engagement

2
Nation

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

3
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

4
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

5
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

6
World

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

7
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

10
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years


Cities

View All

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

IMA faction accuses executive body of arbitrary decisions

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Married month ago, woman kills self

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end