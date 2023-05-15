Leaf from History: A throwback to emperor Ashoka’s era in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 14

After setting up the Dharma Chakra (popularly known as Ashoka Chakra) and Ashtamangala Chhatravali, the Ashoka Park Development Trust has decided to establish a stupa, a cart and pulleys at the Ashoka Edict Park in Topra Kalan village of the district.

Ashtamangala Chhatravali at the Edict Park.

The development trust set up the Edict Park with a view to reviving the lost Buddhist legacy and highlighting emperor Ashoka’s era in Haryana. India’s tallest Dharma Chakra, with a diameter of 30 ft, was installed at the park in 2019, as was the country’s tallest Ashtamangala Chhatravali. The height of the “chhatravali” is 61 ft and it is a three-disc structure, with a diameter of 14 ft, 10 ft and 5 ft. “Chhatravali” is a combination of eight auspicious signs. Each part represents a symbol. The eight symbols of Buddhism are the endless knot, lotus flag, wheel, vase, two fish, parasol and conch shell.

As per information, Ashoka had established a pillar at Topra Kalan village with his last edict of life on it about 2,300 years ago. But, Firoz Shah Tughlaq dismantled the pillar and transported it to the Old Fort at Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi in the 14th century AD (about 500 years ago).

Sidhartha Gauri, founder of the trust, said a life-size cart and pulleys, used in the 14th century to transport the Ashoka pillar from Topra Kalan village to the Old Fort, would be set up in the park. “Several wooden pulleys — 50 ft in height — were used to erect this 40-ft monolithic pillar safely to the ground. A special wooden cart was used to transport the pillar to the bank of the Yamuna, from where it was taken to Delhi on a boat,” he said.

The pulleys and wooden cart, which would come up at the Edict Park, would be the biggest in India. “A red burnt-brick stupa of 91 ft will also be constructed,” Gauri said, adding that technical inputs had been given by Anil Kumar Gadh of Kamal Encon Industries Limited, Yamunanagar, in making these huge monuments.

Revival of Buddhist legacy