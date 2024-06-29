leakage in pipeline causing waterlogging

Potable water is getting wasted due to leakage in a pipeline passing through a street behind the Bal Bhawan in Rohtak city. Moreover, it leads to waterlogging in the streets, causing inconvenience to commuters. Officials of Public Health Wing of Engineering Department must pay attention towards the problem. Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak
Parking problems intensify
Residents and commuters in Yamunanagar are facing parking problems due to lack of proper planning and encroachments on roads. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the congested roads, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The municipal corporation should find an immediate solution to the problem. Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
