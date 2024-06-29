leakage in pipeline causing waterlogging

Potable water is getting wasted due to leakage in a pipeline passing through a street behind the Bal Bhawan in Rohtak city. Moreover, it leads to waterlogging in the streets, causing inconvenience to commuters. Officials of Public Health Wing of Engineering Department must pay attention towards the problem. Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak

Parking problems intensify

Residents and commuters in Yamunanagar are facing parking problems due to lack of proper planning and encroachments on roads. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the congested roads, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The municipal corporation should find an immediate solution to the problem. Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar

What our readers say

