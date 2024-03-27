Leaking roof, faulty floor: Shoddy work mars indoor Palwal stadium

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, March 26

The first indoor stadium of the district, the foundation stone of which was laid in 2020, is yet to be handed over to the Sports Department. The Rs 16-crore project has failed to become operational due to several shortcomings.

Doors, windows not up to mark An inspection of the stadium was conducted by district administration officials, who found that the work related to false ceiling, doors, windows, tiles and the electricity was not up to the mark. The officials found that many items were either yet to be installed or damaged.

The floor of the stadium was in a bad shape. Besides, the problem of seepage in the ceiling came to the fore. The inspection was carried out after these issues were raised by Sports Department officials. Civil work done in 2022 Though the civil work was completed in 2022 by the PWD, some work is still remaining, which has delayed its formal inauguration. The Sports Department has asked the authorities concerned to sort out these issues before formally handing over the stadium to it.

Initially, an amount of Rs 13.50 crore was set aside for the project. Later, the Sports Department released an additional amount of Rs 2.50 crore to complete the remaining work.

While the department concerned was asked to remove the deficiencies within a month by officials in October 2022, the work is yet to be completed.

With a seating capacity of 800 persons, the stadium has been constructed to organise various games, including table tennis, judo, wrestling, badminton, boxing, gymnastics, weightlifting, karate, softball and kabaddi, according to the officials.

“The stadium will be taken over by the department as soon as the flaws are removed and whenever it becomes completely fit for operation,” said Anil Saini, District Sports Officer.

He said the issue had been taken with the authorities concerned.

