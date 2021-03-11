lecture on career guidance

Kaithal: An extension lecture was organised by the career guidance cell of RKSD College, Kaithal, to encourage students to participate in civil services competition. The convener of the cell Prof Naresh Garg introduced speaker Naman Sharma, education professional, who analysed the rules, procedures and facts to be kept in mind related to Civil Services. He encouraged the students and clarified the misconceptions related to it. Encouraging the students, he said it required a certain amount of planning, time and dedication. principal DrSanjay Goyal welcomed the chief guest and explained the importance of this examination in his speech and encouraged the students to participate in it.

T-40 programme for girl students

Karnal: Aiming at encouraging girl students to excel in university as well as in other competitive examinations, Government College for Women, Gharaunda, a newly established college in the rural area, has started a unique programme T-40. Under this programme, 40 talented and meritorious girl students have been identified. Under the guidance of Dr Piyush Kumar, principal, Dr Shruti, assistant professor in English and her team members formed a T-40 group of talented girl students. The principal said it was an unique and innovative scheme in itself. The motto of the scheme is to uplift the girl students of rural and backward area having lack of resources and proper guidance. The college principal motivated the teachers to make maximum contribution in the interest of the girl students voluntarily. Vice-principal Shri Naresh Singh, asked the girl students to recognise their potential.

Rai school, Sporto Spot join hands

Sonepat: Working for the welfare of students, the Principal and Director, Col Ashok Mor, MotiLal Nehru Sports School (MNSS), Rai, has joined hands with Sporto Spot. It is an online platform to give a boost to a child's sporting dreams. It harnesses and unlocks the potential of budding Indian sportspersons by streaming the process of identifying talent and all necessary resources required, from financing to training and mentoring from top coaches and pro athletes to harness the sporting potential of the students. In this new venture, Col Mor was able to convince the management for free registration of the students of MNSS, Rai, whereas registration fee for other sportspersons is Rs 40,000.