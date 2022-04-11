Mahendragarh: Central University of Haryana organised an extension lecture on professional ethics. Dr Vijay Phogat, Associate Professor, Government College of Education, Chandigarh, was the resource person for the project. He discussed how parents are the first teachers to the child and the role primary teachers play in the life of a kid.
Scientist conferred degree
Kurukshetra: Eminent scientist Professor Kuldip Singh Dhindsa has been conferred with DSc (Doctor of Science) degree by British University. The president of Eschcroft University, London, has stated that this honour has been given to Dr Dhindsa for his contributions to society in the field of and advancement of chemical sciences. Dr Dhindsa is the first scientist in Haryana to receive this honour.
Tribune Shorts
