Lecture on teachings of Shankaracharya held in Sirsa

Sirsa, March 13
Professor Sudhir Kumar Arya, a distinguished scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, delivered a lecture at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa, shedding light on the profound influence of Jagadguru Shri Shankaracharya on literature and craftsmanship.
Organised by the Dean of Student Welfare and the Departments of Hindi, Sanskrit, and Punjabi, the event aimed to enrich students’ understanding of India’s philosophical traditions and foster holistic development.
Professor Arya, as the keynote speaker, provided insights into India’s cultural diversity, highlighting the coexistence of various religious and philosophical ideologies.
He elaborated on the life and teachings of Shankaracharya, emphasising the significance of the four monasteries established by the revered sage. He emphasised the experiential nature of true knowledge, drawing parallels between sensory experiences and spiritual devotion.
Furthermore, he elucidated on Shankaracharya’s literary legacy, emphasising his pivotal role in shaping both literature and craftsmanship. He underscored the ineffability of certain human sentiments and the importance of personal experience in understanding devotion.
Professor Raj Kumar, Dean of Student Welfare at CDLU, Sirsa, echoed Professor Arya’s sentiments in his address.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...