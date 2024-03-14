Lecture on teachings of Shankaracharya held in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 13

Professor Sudhir Kumar Arya, a distinguished scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, delivered a lecture at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa, shedding light on the profound influence of Jagadguru Shri Shankaracharya on literature and craftsmanship.

Organised by the Dean of Student Welfare and the Departments of Hindi, Sanskrit, and Punjabi, the event aimed to enrich students’ understanding of India’s philosophical traditions and foster holistic development.

Professor Arya, as the keynote speaker, provided insights into India’s cultural diversity, highlighting the coexistence of various religious and philosophical ideologies.

He elaborated on the life and teachings of Shankaracharya, emphasising the significance of the four monasteries established by the revered sage. He emphasised the experiential nature of true knowledge, drawing parallels between sensory experiences and spiritual devotion.

Furthermore, he elucidated on Shankaracharya’s literary legacy, emphasising his pivotal role in shaping both literature and craftsmanship. He underscored the ineffability of certain human sentiments and the importance of personal experience in understanding devotion.

Professor Raj Kumar, Dean of Student Welfare at CDLU, Sirsa, echoed Professor Arya’s sentiments in his address.

