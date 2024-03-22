Lecturer arrested for sharing porn video in WhatsApp group

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 21

The Kaithal police have arrested a lecturer who was accused of sharing porn video in a WhatsApp group of girl students of BA-II in a government college in Kaithal district.

He has been sent to

judicial custody for 14 days, said Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal.

He said the police had arrested the lecturer, identified as Jatinder Kumar of Kaithal, on Wednesday night and produced him in court on Thursday, from where he has been sent to judicial custody.

Kaithal Superintendent of Police Upasana has already constituted an SIT comprising three members led by Cheeka SHO.

DSP Guhla is monitoring the investigation. SIT members have recorded the statement of the girl students after the Principal of the college forwarded the complaint of the girls along with the report of the internal committee.

Based on the complaint, the police had registered a case under IT Act on Wednesday.

