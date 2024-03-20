Lecturer posts porn video in girls’ WhatsApp group

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 19

A lecturer of a girls’ college of the district allegedly shared a porn video on a WhatsApp group, forcing the girls to complain to the principal. The complaint has been forwarded to the internal committee constituted to inquire into such incidents. However, the police are yet to receive a complaint.

After the issue came to light, a police team led by a woman SHO conducted counselling of the students. “We have yet to receive a complaint from the girls. The students have been counselled. We will take action as per the complaint,” said Upasana, SP.

The police also asked the principal to share the complaint with the police, but so far it was not been done. “The principal has been asked to share the complaint so that further action can be initiated,” said Kuldeep Beniwal, Guhla DSP.

