LEDs to be installed in 45 Karnal villages

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 24

To illuminate dark lanes of rural areas, the Zila Parishad, Karnal, will install streetlights on phirnis and peripheral boundaries of 45 villages in the district. The state government took this decision recently.

Sources said panchayats installed streetlights in the lanes of the villages and the phirnis of several villages were left without streetlights, due to which people felt unsafe. Residents faced problems while entering the villages. They had raised the issue at several platforms, after which this decision was taken.

As per the official of the zila parishad, the project will start in five districts in the first phase, while other districts will be covered later.

There are 443 villages in nine blocks of the district. The administration has taken five villages from each block. The Panchayati Raj Department has floated a tender for installing the poles and other wiring-related works.

“We have identified 45 villages where LED lights will be installed on phirnis. The tender has been floated. A sum of Rs 7.5 crore will be spent on the installation of streetlights in Karnal district,” said Gaurav Kumar, CEO, Zila Parishad, Karnal.

#Karnal