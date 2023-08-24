Legislator’s wife accuses woman of extortion

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 23

The wife of Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan has lodged a complaint with the Gurugram Police against a woman, accusing her of harassment and extortion.

The complainant told the police that her husband had got a call from an unknown number on Tuesday evening. The caller asked for Khan’s location, telling him that he was ferrying Khan’s wife home in an auto-rickshaw.

“My husband told the caller that I was at home. He then asked the caller about the woman he was referring to, but the call was disconnected. My husband later brought the matter to the knowledge of the Gurugram police commissioner,” Khan’s wife told the police.

She stated in her complaint that a woman claiming to be married to her husband later turned up outside their house in Malibu Town and created a ruckus.

She recalled a similar incident dating back to 2018–19 in her complaint, describing how some political opponents of her MLA husband had tried to implicate him in a false case with the help of an unknown woman.

MLA Khan has called for a probe into the matter.

