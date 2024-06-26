Gurugram: Leopard attacks spread panic, gaushala their main target

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 25

Panic has gripped Tikli village in Gurugram as two leopards have been regularly entering the village and attacking cattle. According to a viral CCTV footage, the leopards have developed a preference for a local gaushala, where they visit every other night to prey on cows. They have reportedly killed five cows so far, causing widespread concern among villagers who have now sought assistance from the Wildlife Department.

Speaking to The Tribune, Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal said, “The leopards have been spotted. We have set traps but have not caught them yet. We have instructed the gaushala management to strengthen fencing. Our teams are actively tracking them.”

In response, villagers have issued advisories urging people, especially young children, not to venture out after sunset and carry sticks for safety. They have also been cautioned to avoid the Aravalli foothills.

Due to excessive heat and drying water sources, leopards often stray into foothill villages like Tikli. Villagers have requested wildlife authorities not to harm or kill the animals, expressing confidence that they will be captured soon.

