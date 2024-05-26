Leopard enters house, takes pet dog away

Yamunanagar, May 25
A leopard sneaked into a house in Tajewala village of the Yamunanagar district and killed a pet dog. The owner of the dog, Ikram, said the leopard dragged the dog away from the house.
He said the leopard entered his house on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
He further said he had informed the officials of the Wildlife Department who lifted pugmarks of the leopard.
Jayvinder Nehra, Inspector, Wildlife Department advised lights inside houses to be switched on in the evening.
He said children should not be allowed to go out of the house during late hours and the cattle should be kept tied inside the cattle yard so that wild animals do not attack them.
Ikram further said there was a tense atmosphere in the village as the leopard had attacked dogs in the area in the past as well.
