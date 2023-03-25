Leopard found dead in Aravalli hills

Gurugram, march 24
Forest officials have found the remains of a leopard, 3 km from the landfill site in Bandhwari. Owing to the decayed condition of the carcass, the forest officials could not determine the sex of the animal.
“The carcass is old and all decayed. We cannot say how the animal died. We are investigating the matter,” said Wildlife inspector Rajesh Chahal. Local environmentalists, however, have blamed the death on a toxic water hole owing to leachate seepage from the landfill site in Bandhwari. They have demanded examination of the water hole by the pollution authorities.
