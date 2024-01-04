Leopard injures minor in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 3

Panic gripped Narsinghpur village today as a leopard strayed into the village and injured a minor.

The four-year-old male leopard was regularly spotted in the vicinity in the SEZ (Special Economic Zone) area and along Dwarka Expressway during the last month while forest teams had been trying to trap it.

Finally the leopard was rescued today around five hours after it was spotted in the village. It was medically examined and released in the forest later.

The leopard entered a house and injured a 16-year-old boy. Videos of leopard went viral on social media.

According to Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal, villagers called the department officials in panic around 8 am. “We reached the spot and found that the animal had gone to an under-construction house after leaping over the walls. It was roaming around and later went to another house. Around 1.30 pm, we caught sight of it, shot a tranquiliser, and rescued it,” he said.

It was learnt that the injured minor was taken to a hospital and was doing fine.

The forest officials claim that human-wildlife conflict was increasing in area and there was an unprecedented rise in reports of leopard being spotted in human habitation.

There are around 50 leopards in Aravallis around Gurugram. In the absence of special efforts for their conservation, they are straying into villages, owing to the loss of their natural habitat.

