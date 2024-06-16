Leopard rescued by wildlife team in Haryana’s Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 16

A leopard was rescued by the wildlife team on Sunday after it was spotted near Bhainswal village here, officials said.

According to information, a team of wildlife officials rescued the leopard from a drain near the village after it was spotted by the locals in the morning.

After the villagers alerted the local police, a team of officials along with a forest department team reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat