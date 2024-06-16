Leopard rescued by wildlife team in Haryana’s Panipat

Panipat, June 16
A leopard was rescued by the wildlife team on Sunday after it was spotted near Bhainswal village here, officials said.
According to information, a team of wildlife officials rescued the leopard from a drain near the village after it was spotted by the locals in the morning.
After the villagers alerted the local police, a team of officials along with a forest department team reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terror in J-K has shrunk from highly organised acts to mere proxy war: Amit Shah
A high-level meeting is convened to review the security situ...
‘EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them’: Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India
‘We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress
Jairam Naresh emphasises the need for thorough analysis to a...
NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police will file Zero FIR, says minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Dhaliwal's statement comes in the wake of NRI Kawaljit Singh...