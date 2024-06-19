Leopard rescued from Panipat released in Kalesar National Park

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 18

A three and a half-year-old male leopard, rescued from Panipat district, was released in Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar district. A team of the Wildlife Department had rescued the leopard from Bhainswal village of Panipat district on June 16. The leopard, hiding inside a drain pipe, was tranquilised by a veterinarian and then rescued.

Lilu Ram, an inspector of the Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar, said, “The rescued leopard was released near Chikan Water Body, situated close to the last fire line of the Kalesar National Park.” He said the said leopard was fully grown and healthy. It is believed the leopard might have come to Panipat from the Shivalik foothills.

The area of the Kalesar National Park spans 1,1570 acres and the area of Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary spans 1,3209 acres. Kalesar is a popular destination for leopards, panthers, elephants, red jungle fowl, barking deer, wild boar, sambhars and several other species of wild animals and birds. A Tiger was also spotted on a camera near ‘Gugga Fire Line’ of the Kalesar National Park in April 2023.

