Leprosy cases on rise in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 26

With as many as 78 new leprosy cases detected during April 2022 to March 2023, the district has witnessed an increase in the number of cases since last year. During 2021-22, just 17 cases were detected in the district, while the figures stood at 19 in 2020-21.

An official said, “The detection of 25 native cases is a cause for concern as during 2021-22, only 4 native cases were reported. In April this year, three cases have been reported and all are from Ambala.”

Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer for Leprosy Dr Hitesh Verma, said, “The high number of cases is due to increased surveillance. The cases are now diagnosed microbiologically by taking samples from the ear lobe and forearm. Anyone with light-coloured patches, redness, loss of sensation or swelling on skin should come forward and check with a dermatologist. People shouldn’t hide such symptoms as early treatment prevents disabilities.”

There are nearly 262 persons living in three kusht ashrams in the district. However, there is only one active case of leprosy there. Every month, they are provided with bandages, cotton, aids and appliances. A special drive will be conducted from May 1 to 14 during which ASHA and male health workers will go door to door, particularly in the areas where patients have been detected and check for symptoms. As many as 746 teams will be on the field to screen a population of around 9 lakh, added Verma.

78 cases detected

As per information, of the 78 cases detected, 25 patients (seven from Chaurmastpur, five each from Ambala City and Mullana, and four each from Ambala Cantonment and Shahzadpur) are from Ambala, while 53 belong to other states, but were detected here

About the disease