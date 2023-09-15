‘Let down’, Bajrang Dal unit head quits

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 14

Neeraj Vats, Bajrang Dal Rohtak “vibhag sanyojak”, who heads the unit comprising Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts, today announced that he was resigning with his team members in protest against the non-fulfilment of their demands.

“Bajrang Dal office-bearers of the state have decided to resign as our demands regarding the arrest of Congress MLA Mamman Khan, withdrawal of cases against Monu Manesar and grant of compensation to the families of Bajrang Dal members killed and injured in Nuh violence have not been fulfilled,” he told the media today.

Vats sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore and grant of a government job to the family members of each activist of the Bajrang Dal killed in the violence. He also demanded Rs 10 lakh per head for the seriously injured and Rs 5 lakh each for the injured activists, besides compensation for their damaged vehicles. “The government has adopted a use-and-throw approach towards the Bajrang Dal and VHP. We will not cooperate until our demands are accepted,” he asserted.

