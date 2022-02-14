Gurugram: Let down by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, say high-rise residents

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 13

With Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar not visiting the Chintels Paradiso Society, the residents of the society are up in arms against the government’s alleged apathy.

“We are highly disappointed by both CM and Deputy CM who were in district today only had lip and social media sympathy to offer, but did not care to come and see our plight. We were told that we never invited him. Is it a party going here? Is it not the responsibility of our public representatives to be with us in such times. Yesterday, our MP ditched us and today our CM. Whom do we look for help and justice now?” said Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels Paradiso Society.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, when questioned about the matter, said the role of the officials concerned would be investigated and nobody would be spared. On being asked about the rehabilitation of residents, he said it was too early to say.

Meanwhile, the residents continued their protest for the third consecutive day today, demanding an FIR of murder not just against all officials and authorities involved in the approval of the building plans and granting of occupation certificates. They have demanded an immediate buyback of their flats by the builder at the current market rate.

“How can we live here anymore? Today it’s one tower, tomorrow it will be another. The builder should pay us back all our money with interest or give us current market rates of our flats. He and all officials should be booked for murder,” said one of the protesters.

The residents claim that they have been living like refugees, with builder opening a handful of non-furnished empty flats and many are sleeping in park with children.

A meeting of representatives of 50 societies was also held today where a demand for structural audit of all societies from sectors 37 to 115 from IIT Delhi has been demanded.

“We want IIT Delhi to do audit so that steps can be taken in time to save lives,” said Praveen Malik of the United Association of New Gurugram.

Demand for low-rises

The collapse has triggered a drain of residents and there has been a spurt in demand for low-rises and builder floors. While tenants have served notices to landlords for vacating flats and waiving the notice period, many people have put up their flats for sale.

Case against Chintels MD, others

Another case was registered on Sunday against MD of Chintels, architects, contractors and structure engineers involved in the project. Action was taken on the detailed report filed by RS Bhath, District Town Planner, directing action against seven persons

