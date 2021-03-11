Licence of 2 Gurugram builders cancelled

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram,May 18

The state Town and Country Planning Department, in its latest orders, has blacklisted Mahira Buildtech Private Limited and CZAR Buildwell Private Limited, along with its directors, shareholders and other authorised signatory from the grant of any new licence.

As per the order dated May 17, the decision has been taken against them for various grave violations in the licence granted for development of affordable group housing colony in Sector 63A, 103, 95 and 104.

The builders allegedly forged and fabricated bank guarantees and also forged signatures of bank officials/officer at the time of the grant of licence.

The blacklisting after cancellation of the licensc has left 5,000 home buyers in its four projects harried. Over 1,200 home buyers of Sector 104 project have paid 20 per cent of thee cost and have demanded a stay on the order.

As per the payment plan, within 18 days from the draw date, approximately Rs 6.61 lakh has already been paid to Mahira group.

Mahira group raised the demand letter as per the payment plan on May 3 for the second instalment of Rs 3.30 lakh, whose due date is June 2, 2022.

“As much as 25 per cent payment of the total construction cost has already been deposited to the builders, but no construction has been started from since December last year. Being a home buyer, we have lost faith in the builder and have deposited lifetime savings with him. We hereby request to you please release order for stay on further payments/instalment till the issue is resolved,” reads a letter sent to the DTP.