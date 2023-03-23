Lid off fake clinic, woman posing as doctor lands in police custody

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 22

A joint team of the Health Department and the police arrested a woman who was posing as a doctor. The accused, Kusum Tuteja, used to provide abortion kits to women.

The accused has passed Class X, but was operating a clinic near Geeta Bhawan in Jyoti Park Colony here.

As per the complaint filed by Medical Officer Dr Harish Kumar, the Chief Medical Officer received a tip-off that Tuteja was treating pregnant women without any valid degree and was providing abortion kits for Rs 1,500.

A woman was sent to the clinic as a decoy customer. The Health Department team gave her three notes of Rs 500 that were marked. The decoy customer told Tuteja that she was two months pregnant and did not want the child. Tuteja accepted Rs 1,500 from her and handed over some medicines to the customer.

“The decoy customer then came out and signalled the team to raid the clinic. The team recovered the marked notes from Tuteja. When asked to show her degree, Tuteja said she does not have one. She revealed that she has experience of midwifery. Some abortion kits were also recovered from the clinic,” Kumar said in the complaint.

An FIR was registered against the woman under relevant sections of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the IPC, the National Medical Commission Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act at the New Colony police station.“The woman was produced before a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” Inspector Dinkar said.