Lid off fake hospital in Sohna, quack in police net

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 28

The CM flying squad busted a fake hospital in Sohna, which was being run illegally for the last four years. The accused hospital operator, Akbar Khan, who did not have a medical degree, was arrested, said the police. The flying squad officials also seized a large number of allopathic medicines from the hospital. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Sohna City police station.

According to the officials, they had received information that a private hospital, named Delhi Hospital, was operational near Javed Colony in Sohna. Following a tip-off, a team of CM flying squad raided the hospital today afternoon. Akbar Khan was asked to show documents related to permission to run the hospital and store medicines, but he could not produce them.

Inspector Dharmbir Singh, who led the team of officials for a five-hour search, said, “During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he gave medicines for all kinds of diseases and charged Rs 50 to Rs 100 from each patient.