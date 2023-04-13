Lid off illegal hospital in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 12

A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and Health Department today busted a hospital that was functioning illegally at Wazirabad, Sector 52, here.

The hospital ‘Mediversal’ was being run by man who has only passed Class X. The hospital has 16 beds, a general ward, private room, lab, test equipment, ICU bed, medicines, labor room, emergency room and an operation theatre.

DSP Inderjeet Yadav said the CM Flying Squad received a tip-off that a private hospital was being run illegally in Wazirabad. The squad, along with the officials of the Health Department, conducted a raid at the hospital.

“At the hospital, Junaid, a resident of Nuh district, and Priya alias Doli, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, were found treating patients. When demanded, they could not produce any documents related to registration and permission to the run the hospital, lab, operation theatre and medical store. Stamps of Dr Sanjay Prajapati MD physician, Dr Mohit MBBS, Madiversal Hospital and Aastha Hospital, Sohna, were found at the reception of the hospital,” said the DSP.

The team also seized OPD register, hospital receipt, blood test machine and doctor’s prescription slip, medicines, CPU, laptop, path lab equipment and lab reports.

Following the complaint of the CM Flying squad, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 53 police station.