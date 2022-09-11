Life insurance racket busted, three nabbed

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 10

The cyber cell of the district police busted a fake insurance and loan company, and arrested three persons in this regard.

The arrested has been identified as Vishal, Ankit and Udit.The trio was running a racket under the name of India First Life Insurance Policy, owned by the Aditya Birla Group, for several months in the region.

The police said the arrested persons used to call clients posing as representatives of the insurance company.

On the complaint of a local, Prem Chand, a case was registered against the trio with the cyber police station.

In his complaint, Chand said he received a call from the company in February, during which the caller told him that he could get a loan of Rs 15 lakh as an additional benefit for having the policy of the company.

Chand transferred Rs 1,50,000 as file and processing charges in two instalments of Rs 75,000 each to an account provided by the scammers.

The accused, who were nabbed on Wednesday, confessed to the crime and told the police that they had duped another resident of Rs 7 lakh.

The police said a transaction of over Rs 50 lakh has been made into their account in 18 months. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.