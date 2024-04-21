Lift 10K MT mustard or face music: DC

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 20

A total of 28,684 MT mustard procured by HAFED and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) are yet to be lifted from grain markets in the district, leading to space crunch for further arrival.

So far, 85,286 MT mustard has arrived in the district and 56,562 MT (over 66%) has been lifted. The remaining is lying in the open, at a time when the weather may turn inclement.

Taking note of the “tardy” lifting of procured grain, DC Monika Gupta pulled up officials of both agencies and directed them to ensure the lifting of 10,000 MT from various grain markets by tomorrow evening.

She said officials concerned would be responsible for any negligence in complying with the target and action would be taken. At present, 3,000 MT procured mustard is being lifted from the grain markets.

“Any laxity in the lifting of procured produce will not be accepted. If there is a shortage of labourers, the licence of commission agents will be cancelled. Farmers should not face any problem in selling their produce,” she said.

She also instructed the SDM concerned to visit the markets and inspect the arrangements.

As per sources, the lifting is being carried out at a slow pace at Satnali, Kanina and Ateli grain markets, where 58.97%, 59.23% and 59.62% produce, respectively, was lifted by Friday.

