Lift ban on paddy export, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today again raised the demand for the start of paddy purchase soon and for revoking the ban on its export. He said the arrival of paddy had started in mandis. However, due to the state government’s apathy, farmers were not able to get MSP. “Farmers are forced to sell crops at rates lower than the MSP. Farmers are facing losses,” he said.

“Bogus claims are being made by the government. It has announced an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre to a farmer who grows paddy after flood damage. This is not the season to grow paddy. Paddy is ripe and has started reaching markets,” he said.

When farmers were affected by floods and wanted to register for compensation, there was no insurance company at that time. “The government had not notified insurance companies until then,” he said.

Paddy was allowed to be exported during the Congress tenure. “It resulted in farmers getting higher rates for their crops. However, the current Central government has curbed banned paddy export,” he added.

#Bhupinder Hooda