Lifting tardy, wheat glut in Karnal grain markets

Karnal, April 9

With each passing day, wheat arrival is picking up momentum in grain markets. Due to the early dry spell this year, the wheat arrival is higher than the last year. As per data, it is higher by 135 per cent than the last season.

Around 5.99 lakh quintals of wheat had arrived last season till April 8. In the current season, till the same date, the arrival has reached 14.08 lakh quintals, as per data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

The tardy lifting has led to space crunch in major grain markets of the district.

As per data collected by The Tribune, the procurement agencies have procured around 10.89 lakh quintals of wheat, out of which only 1.50 quintals have been lifted.

In the Karnal grain market, the government agencies have purchased 1.59 lakh quintals, but only 44,090 quintals have been lifted, while the remaining purchased wheat is lying in the grain market, causing space crunch.

Rajnish Chaudhary, chairman, Haryana Anajmandi Arhtiyas Association, said they had raised the issue of poor lifting with the authorities. The climate could change anytime, so the procurement agencies should focus on lifting. He blamed the procurement agencies for not providing sufficient gunny bags to arhtiyas.

The situation is almost the same in the Gharaunda grain market, where agencies have purchased 1.74 lakh quintals, but the lifting of only 33,024 quintals had been done so far.

In Assandh grain market, only 27,150 quintals of wheat had been lifted out of 2.67 lakh quintals of wheat procured, the data said.

Different procurement agencies purchased around 77,574 quintals of wheat in the Taraori grain market, but lifting has been made of only 11,700 quintals. As many as 56,819 quintals of wheat had been purchased by different purchase agencies at the Indri grain market, but only 4,423 quintals of wheat has been lifted. At the Nilokheri grain market, only 2,837 quintals have been lifted out of 11,563 quintals, while in Nissing, 11,000 quintals had been lifted out of around 2 lakh quintals of wheat. At the Kunjpura grain market, only 3,827 quintals have been lifted out of the total purchase of 27,942 quintals. At the Jundla grain market, only 11,970 quintals of wheat have been lifted out of 1.13 lakh quintals.

Ishwar Rana, District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO), said, “The secretaries of market committees are in touch with the agencies to ensure speedy lifting,” said the DMEO.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said the procurement agencies had been directed to ensure speedy lifting. They had also been directed to provide sufficient gunny bags to commission agents.

