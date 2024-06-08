Lifts defunct for 10 months, specially abled suffer most at Murthal varsity

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, June 7
The Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) at Murthal was under focus these days. The university’s staff and students were forced to face the apathy of the administration as the lifts to two four-storey buildings have been lying defunct for the last 10 months. Apart from this, facing problems due to sweltering heat, the employees reached the air-conditioned conference hall of the Vice-Chancellor for the last two days.
The students, teachers and non-teaching staff, particularly the specially-abled students and staff members were using the lifts. As these were lying defunct for the last 10 months, everyone was facing problems.
Anand Rana, president of the Non-Teaching Employees Association, said several employees fainted due to the scorching heat as it was tough to work in the summer season.
The matter has been raised several times with the university authorities, including the Vice-Chancellor, but to no avail, Rana said.
Rana further alleged that the Vice-Chancellor’s office building is completely air-conditioned, but the employees were forced to work in deplorable conditions.
Rana said that Vice-Chancellor Shri Prakash Singh assured the employees that within three to four days a chiller would be set up in the office and a committee had been constituted to make a policy for purchase of air conditioners.
The employees told the VC that there was no proper ventilation facility in the building, due to which the chiller would not be successful. Rana said on the VC’s assurance, the employees postponed their protest for the next 15 days. If the problem was not resolved, then they would go on an indefinite protest.
The roads in the university are also in a deplorable condition, the research work has been halted, labs need new equipment, and students’ rooms have no proper ventilation, he added. Even, the technical fest was not organised in the previous academic year, he said. The issues have been raised several times with the authorities, he said.
