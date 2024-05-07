lights installed at underpass on mini-bypass in JInd

The Tribune had highlighted the problem of the lack of streetlights at an underpass on the mini-bypass road in Jind last month. Now, thankfully the streetlights have been installed at the underpass by the district administration, which is a relief to the commuters.
Raj Kumar Goyal, jind
Unscheduled power cuts cause inconvenience
Unscheduled power cuts in the district are inconveniencing residents. These cuts upset peoples’ routine. The situation is worse in rural areas, where the supply of electricity remains disrupted for hours at end, without any warning. The authorities concerned should keep the residents informed regarding cuts so that they could adjust their day’s work accordingly.
Sandeep Kumar, Rohtak
Stray dog menace on rise in Yamunanagar
It seems like the municipal corporation of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri is not interested in tackling the problem of stray dogs. Packs of stray dogs can be seen roaming on the streets of the twin cities. Attacks on lone pedestrians and children are on the rise. The municipal corporation should pay immediate attention towards the problem.
Himanshu, Yamunanagar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say.
