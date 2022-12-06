Linking of property with Parivar Pehchan Patra begins in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 5

With a total of 5.75 lakh property units already identified within the civic limits, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has begun the work of linking properties with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) in the city for the first time. The project is expected to be over within two months.

A senior official of the civic body said as the MCF had been facing problems as regards the recovery of various taxes, including house tax and the charges for civic facilities like water and sewerage connections, the linking of properties is likely to prove handy in detecting defaulters.

Though the number of PPP cardholders in the city has been around 4.5 lakh at present, the exercise is likely to continue till all disputes or counterclaims regarding the creation of property IDs and matching of these with the PPPs is established, it is added.

Describing the linking of properties with the PPPs as a significant move, MCF senior official Padam Singh Dhanda said besides the creation of proper data online, it would also help in tracing the defaulters and speeding up the recovery of taxes. He said 20 per cent of the work had been completed and all identified properties uploaded on the Urban Local Bodies portal for facilitating the online payment of taxes.