Lion's share goes to Dushyant's depts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

There has been a big rise in the Budget 2022-23 allocations to departments held by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Vij’s depts also get boost Also, the allocation to Anil Vij’s Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Ayush, ESI and Food and Drugs has seen a jump of over 52 per cent from the previous Budget’s estimates.

Kanwar Pal Gujjar’s Education Department, including technical education which is with Vij, has seen a jump of 10 per cent.

Mool Chand Sharma’s Transport Department has seen a jump of over 17 per cent.

Dushyant’s JJP is an alliance partner in the BJP-led state government, with the support of 10 MLAs.

The Civil Aviation Department, held by Dushyant, has been allocated Rs 886.37 crore for 2022-23, which is a jump of 380.8 per cent over budget estimates of 2021-22. It included the development of heliport in Gurugram for helicopter connectivity with the NCR, extending of runway length in Karnal and Bhiwani airstrips and development works at the Hisar airport.

Dushyant’s Labour Department has been allocated Rs 221.97 crore. As per the previous year’s Budget speech, only Rs 71 crore was allocated. There is a rise of more than 212 per cent. The setting up of new 500-bedded hospital in Manesar and expansion of an existing hospital in Gurugram, from 163 beds to 500 beds by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is on the cards along with the strengthening of the ESIC dispensaries. For Public Works (B&R) Department, another portfolio of Dushyant, an allocation of Rs 4,752 crore has been made which is an increase of 59.2 per cent over the previous year’s Budget estimates. The budget will be spent on the construction of 300 kms of new roads, improvement of 6,000 km roads and 22 rail over bridges (ROBs)/vehicle under passes (VUsP).

The Industries and Commerce Department has seen a jump of allocation of over 81 per cent over the previous year’s Budget estimate as Rs 598.20 crore has been earmarked.