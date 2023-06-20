Lipin Nehra’s henchman held in liquor shop firing case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 19

A henchman of gangster Lipin Nehra has been arrested in connection with the recent firing at a liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk, in which one customer was killed and two were injured. The incident was reportedly carried out at the behest of gangster Lipin Nehra, who is supposedly in Canada, the police has said.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Rohit Gadaria of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the crime unit, Manesar, from Daboda village last night. For the past 15 days, he had been staying at Tigra village of Gurugram district at the house of a shooter. The accused was produced in a city court today and was sent to three-day police remand.

“During interrogation, Rohit revealed that he had brought both shooters on a bike, and then took them back after the firing. The shooters have been identified as Deepak Nagar of Tigra village and Saurabh of Burakhedi village in Charkhi Dadri district. All three accused work for gangster Lipin Nehra, who wanted to get the liquor shop in the name of his father, Dayaram. On the behest of Nehra, they carried out similar incidents in Faridabad, Rewari and Pataudi. We are conducting raids to nab the shooters and Dayaram,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (Crime).

“Rohit revealed during interrogation that after the incident, all three stayed in a room in the IMT Manesar area. From there, he went to Kosli in Rewari. On Sunday night, when Rohit was going to UP in a bus, the police team nabbed him,” a senior investigating officer stated.

