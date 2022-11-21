Liquor bait trend reverses in Hisar villages hit by addiction

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 20

The issue of drug abuse and sale of illicit liquor is being raised in many villages which are adversely affected due to addiction in Hisar district.

Even though it is an open secret that liquor is offered to lure voters in some villages, Khedar, Pabra, Sisar villages have witnessed a reverse trend wherein some of the candidates vying for the post of sarpanch have launched a drive against drug peddlers and have even refused to seek votes from those who are demanding “liquor for vote”.

Rajbir Singh, outgoing sarpanch of Khedar village, said fed up with the drug and liquor abuse, villagers had unanimously decided to launch a crackdown against those who indulge in the distribution of liquor to influence voters.

A meeting was held on the premises of Baba Shanti Giri Akhara in the village during the beginning of the election process in which all candidates were called and told that whoever would offer liquor or drugs for votes will face boycott of the villagers. The villagers had also administered an oath in this regard. “Now the campaigning is going on smoothly as there is no role of liquor in campaigning. Even the expenses of the candidates have come down drastically,” he stated.

Pabra village of the district, which is known as the hub of drug peddlers in the region, has 11 candidates in the fray. A candidate, Kuldeep Mada, had announced that he would not seek votes from those who are known as drug peddlers and are indulging in illicit drug trade in the village. “Though the police find it difficult to take action against them for want of evidence, such persons are clearly identified in villages who are indulging in such activities. I have vowed not to seek their votes in campaigning,” he said.

In Sisar village, a candidate, Babita, has announced that she will take tough measures against those indulging in drug and liquor trade if she gets elected.

However, some villages are still witnessing elections which have a “free flow of liquor”. A candidate in Rajthal village, which also has a number of notorious drug peddlers, said raising a voice against them would have adverse implications in their poll prospects.

