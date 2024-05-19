Liquor, drugs worth over Rs 3.5 lakh seized

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 18

The police have recovered illicit liquor and drugs worth over Rs 3.5 lakh in the district in the past 24 hours. They arrested four persons in two separate cases.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the police recovered around 122 boxes of liquor from a vehicle near the Nariyala-Chhainsa road last night. Three accused — identified as Chanderpal, a resident of Chhainsa village; Khem Chand and Dharmesh, both of whom hail from Firozabad district of UP, — were found carrying liquor in a vehicle, he said.

Following a tip-off, the police checked the vehicle and seized illicit liquor, including 119 boxes of beer and three boxes of country-made wine.

The accused have been found to be employees of a liquor outlet and had been carrying it without any documents or papers.

The police said investigation was on to detect the source of the supply. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody after initial probe.

In another incident, the police nabbed a person possessing charas worth Rs 2 lakh. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Santosh, who hails from Nepal, but have been residing in Sector 31 here.

While he had been selling momos at a vending cart in Sector 31, the police found around 4 kgs of the drug when they raided his premises. “The accused allegedly procured the drug from someone in Delhi recently to sell it in the area. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and an investigation is underway,” said a police official.

