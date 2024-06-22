Liquor menace: Sirsa villagers demolish vend

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 21

Residents of Sant Nagar village in Sirsa, striving to make their village alcohol-free and improve the lives of those affected by alcoholism, demolished a liquor shop located outside the village using a tractor-trailer this evening.

The villagers said the presence of the liquor shop was leading many youths astray, putting them on the path of substance abuse like alcohol and drugs, ruining their lives and badly hitting their families and social relationships.

Dal Singh, sarpanch of Sant Nagar village, stated the effort was a collaboration involving the Namdhari community, village women’s groups and police administration support. He explained that villagers negotiated with the liquor contractor and successfully removed the shop.

Singh appealed to neighbouring village sarpanches, social workers, organisations, women and youths to assist in identifying and reporting drug dealers to the police.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Singh, police station in charge, Jiwan Nagar, confirmed the villagers’ action and praised their initiative to make their village drug-free. He assured villagers district police administration’s continued support in periodically organising drug-free campaigns.

