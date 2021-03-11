Liquor smuggler held after 15 yrs

Faridabad, April 23
The police have arrested a man on late Friday night in a case of liquor smuggling that was registered against him 18 years ago.
The accused, Radhey Shyam, a resident of SGM Nagar of Faridabbad, was booked under the various sections of the Excise Act in 2004. In 2007, he was declared a proclaimed offender as he failed to appear for interrogation and hearing of the case in the court.
The accused was arrested from a hideout in the city by a team of the crime branch after a tip-off, the police claimed. He was produced before a court today which sent him to judicial custody.
