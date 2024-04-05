Liquor stores must register all sales and purchases: DC

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 4

To check the illegal flow of liquor to lure electorate during the Lok Sabha poll, the district authorities have directed owners of all liquor shops to maintain proper record of the movement of liquor.

They have been asked to ensure the entry of every purchase and sale of liquor in the register so that it can be known from where the liquor has been bought and to whom it has been sold.

The directives were issued by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency, Monika Gupta, while taking a meeting of liquor contractors and district officials in Narnaul here yesterday. She said strict action would be taken against those found violating the directives.

The Election Commission of India recently instructed the deputy commissioners and senior police officers to widen their campaigns to prevent the smuggling of drugs and liquor during the elections.at regular intervals to ascertain whether all entries are being made in the register or not?

Monika also directed the officials of the Excise Department to provide a list of all liquor shops with the map and location operating in the district to the police within the next 72 hours so that vigil could be kept on them.

Earlier, Rajender Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), South Range, at the meeting said the illegal use of liquor would not be tolerated in any condition during the elections and stern action would be taken against those found indulging in it.

He made it clear that action would not be confined only to the salesmen, but would be taken against the liquor shop owner on getting information about the supply of liquor unlawfully.

“The ECI is persistently keeping a tab on the matter. If a case of illegal liquor comes to light anywhere, its source will be immediately found out and strict action will be taken against those found indulging in it,” said the IGP.

The Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Arsh Verma, directed the liquor shop owners to ensure the installation of close circuit television cameras of good quality at their business establishments. He also asked the officials concerned to verify the cameras.

Meanwhile, the ECI has released several mobile apps for the convenience of voters, political parties and candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. Through these apps, people can get information related to the election process and can also raise their concerns.

“To make the election process simple and convenient, the ECI has started not only offline but also online services. This will save time. if a youth of 18 years wants to become a voter, he can apply online on the voter registration website,” said the DC.

She said the nomination process in the state would start on April 29 and continue till May 6. Similarly, a new app named ‘cVigil’ had been launched by the ECI. Through the mobile app, any person could lodge a complaint by taking a photo or video in case of violation of the model code of conduct, which would be resolved by the election office within 100 minutes.

“The ECI has also created an app called ‘Candidate Nomination Application’ for filing the nomination papers online. Any candidate can file his/herapplication online using this app and deposit the security amount through an online payment,” the DC added.

