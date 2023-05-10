 Liquor to get 5% costlier in Haryana, beer cheaper : The Tribune India

Liquor to get 5% costlier in Haryana, beer cheaper

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 9

Effecting a marginal increase of 5 per cent in liquor prices, the new Haryana excise policy gives the state an advantage over Delhi in terms of country liquor and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). While the rates in Punjab and Haryana remain “competitive” and the difference in prices balances out in various categories, the IMFL will continue to be available at cheaper rates in Chandigarh as compared to Haryana.

Number of vends cut

  • Under new excise policy, the number of vends reduced from 2,500 to 2,400

Ban on pet bottles

  • No liquor sale in PET bottles from March 2024 onwards
  • Rs 11,000 cr revenue target in 2023-24 fiscal

After an almost two-fold rise in excise revenue over the past five years, the state government is aiming to cross the Rs 11,000 crore-mark in the 2023-24 financial year under the new policy, applicable from June 12.

Mindful of the public sentiment, the new policy, approved by the Cabinet, will see the number of vends being brought down from 2,500 to 2,400. The same number of vends were reduced in the last fiscal. No vend shall be opened in holy areas notified around Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula and in villages where Gurukuls are functioning. No tavern will be opened in rural areas while public representations would be kept in mind while opening new vends.

In a green initiative, the policy aims to discontinue the use of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles for liquor sale after February 29, 2024.

To promote low-alcohol content beverages, the duty on beer (mild and super-mild categories) and wine has been cut from 10 to 30 per cent. The licence fee for pub category (L-10E)—for consumption of beer and wine only—has been reduced further. The penalty provisions for liquor pilferage by wholesale licensees have been made stringent.

In a significant move, the government has decided to completely ban liquor promotion advertisements on various platforms, including social media.

