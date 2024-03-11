Liquor trader shot dead at dhaba in Murthal

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, March 10
Panic gripped eateries after a 36-year-old liquor trader was shot by three car-borne persons in his black Scorpio at a dhaba in Murthal today. The assailants fired over 30 rounds. The deceased has been identified as Sunder belonging to Saragthal village of Gohana.
The incident, which occurred in the parking of the dhaba at around 8.30 am, was recorded by CCTV cameras installed there.
Customers and dhaba staff scrambled to hide after they heard the sound of firing. Manoj Kumar, dhaba owner and general secretary of the Highway Dhabas and Hotels Association, immediately called the police.
The police reached the spot and identified him through an Aaadhaar card recovered from his pocket.
His cousin Sunil Kumar, in his complaint to the police, claimed that Sunder had told him that some persons were keeping an eye on him and he believed that there was a threat to his life. He named some persons who had threatened him three months ago. Sunder had lodged a complaint with the Civil Lines police station. He added that Sunder slept in the vehicle last night.
Gaurav Rajpurohit, DCP (East), said “Sunder had a criminal record and was a member of Neetu Dabodiya gang,” he said. The police have registered a case.
