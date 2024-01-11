Liquor vends operating sans food safety licence, fire NOC

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 10

Many liquor vends and ahatas — dedicated spaces with small eateries outside liquor outlets — in Faridabad are operating without a licence from the Food and Safety Department and an NOC from the Fire Department.

At 272 such spots, which include 230 liquor vends and 42 ahatas, none of the owners of these vends possess a food licence, revealed sources in the local administration. They have also failed to acquire an NOC from the Fire Department.

The state government had laid down the conditions required for the registration of the ahatas under the Food and Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) in 2019-20 and issued directions regarding the payment of GST as per the new excise policy.

“Questions are being raised over the authorities’ failure to ensure effective implementation of these norms as the majority of such spots here are yet to acquire the licence and NOC,” says Ajay Saini, a local resident.

“Despite multiple complaints having been lodged with the Food and Safety Department and district administration, no action has been taken to penalise the offenders,” he added.

The licensee must have proper infrastructure to ensure food quality and a clean, hygienic environment.

Of the 230 liquor vends, 92 are located in rural areas. Varun Sheokand, a local resident, had lodged a complaint with the National Green Tribunal in 2019 and 2021 regarding the illegal operation of vends on the green belts. He said the authorities have failed to ensure the compliance with rules, resulting in blatant violations.

Meanwhile, Food Safety Department official Dr Sachin Sharma said the offenders would be issued notices soon. Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Satyawan Samriwal said measures were being taken to contain the violations on priority.

