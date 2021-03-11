List cases where relief is pending, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tells SC panel

Chandigarh, June 1
In the past seven years, Haryana has been able to extend secure and respectable social environment to the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Backward Classes (BC), said members of the SC/ST and BC Committee.
At a meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar with members of the SC/ST and BC Committee, Khattar spoke to the members in detail with regard to the implementation of welfare schemes for the SC/ST and BC communities and the benefits being extended to them. He asked the members to prepare a list of cases pertaining to atrocities, murder and rape wherein compensation was still pending.
The members expressed gratitude to Khattar for providing electronic gadgets like tablets and laptops to the people belonging to the economically weaker sections of society during the Covid crisis.
