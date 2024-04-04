'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 4

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday clarified that he never intended to insult or hurt BJP MP Hema Malini after he faced a backlash from the saffron party over his alleged objectionable statement against the actor-politician.

Surjewala's clarification comes after BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X and accused the Congress MP of making some objectionable remarks about Hema Malini.

"Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, 'Why do we make MLA? So that they can raise their voice, and get our views accepted. Is there any Hema Malini who is made to lick?' Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala's colleague was asking the 'rate' of another BJP woman leader, and now this... This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women," Malviya posted on X.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, “MLA/MP क्यों बनाते हैं? ताकि वो हमारी आवाज़ उठा सकें, हमारी बात मनवायें, इसीलिए बनाते होंगे।… pic.twitter.com/JO0UIXSOt1 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2024

Referring to this, Surjewala said that the video posted by the BJP leader has been edited, distorted and shared to distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India.

"BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of editing, distorting and spreading fake news so that it can distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and failures and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India," he said.

"Listen to the full video - I said, "We also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our daughter-in-law," the Congress leader added.

भाजपा की IT Cell को काट-छांट, तोड़-मरोड़, फ़र्ज़ी-झूठी बातें फ़ैलाने की आदत बन गई है, ताकि वो हररोज़ मोदी सरकार की युवा विरोधी, किसान विरोधी, गरीब विरोधी नीतियों-विफलताओं व भारत के संविधान को ख़त्म करने की साज़िश से देश का ध्यान भटका सके।



पूरा वीडियो सुनिए - मैंने कहा "हम तो… pic.twitter.com/hEtJYaswzE — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 4, 2024

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Surjewala said, "BJP's anti-women pawns were ordered to cut this video, but these same pawns never asked the Prime Minister why he - Why was it said "Girlfriend worth Rs 50 crores" in Himachal? Why was a woman MP called "Shurpanakha" in the Parliament? Why was a woman CM trolled in such a vulgar manner? Is it correct to say "Congress's widow"? Is it right to call the top leadership of Congress a "Jersey cow"? My statement was only that in public life, everyone should be accountable to the people, be it Nayab Saini Ji, Khattar Ji, or myself. Everyone rises or falls based on their work; the public is supreme and they have to use their discretion in making their choice."

"Neither did I intend to insult Hema Malini ji nor to hurt anyone. That is why I clearly said that we respect Hema Malini ji and she is our daughter-in-law. BJP itself is anti-women, that is why it sees and understands everything through an anti-women lens and spreads lies as per its convenience," said the Congress leader.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hema Malini #Randeep Surjewala