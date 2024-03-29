Little hearts rejoice as toy train chugs back to life

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 28

After a decade of silence, the whistle of the toy train at Bal Bhawan signalled its return to operation today. The train, which had been out of commission due to technical issues, underwent repairs, besides the addition of three new coaches and restoration of the tracks. The district administration took the initiative to revive the train, which can now accommodate up to 18-20 children and runs solely on electricity.

Was started in 1994 The train was inaugurated at Bal Bhawan on February 1, 1994, by then Union Minister of Education and Culture Kumari Selja, along with Industries Minister Lachhman Das Arora.

However, due to maintenance issues, it was shut down.

Despite being repaired and restarted in 2013, neglect led to its closure again after a few months.

Renovations were also carried out on the tin shed over the start/finish point and other facilities, revitalising the entire campus. The train had been silent for the past decade, causing disappointment among visitors, especially children. District Child Welfare Officer Poonam Nagpal confirmed the train’s complete repair, which cost around Rs 3,50,000.

Local resident Aarti expressed joy at the train’s revival, noting that Bal Bhawan had once again become a popular destination for children. The closure of the train had diminished the attraction of the site for children due to budget constraints, but its repair and operation have reignited their interest.

#Sirsa